Writing that attorney Stephen L. Fox has offered "only vague, unsupported and incredible explanations" for his "delay and evasion," a New York appeals court has disbarred Fox after he failed to produce records tied to allegedly bounced trust-account checks, a failure he based in part on being the victim of a "Haitian related crime gang."

Connecticut

September 14, 2022, 3:45 PM