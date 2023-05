News From Law.com

The Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled that Fulton County voters have standing to sue their local government regarding a lawsuit requesting to unseal ballots from the 2020 presidential election. The decision gives new life to the suit, the combination of two enjoined suits, after a Henry County Superior Court judge in October 2021 dismissed Favorito et al v. Wan et al, one of two suits that was enjoined in an appeal by Fulton voters

May 12, 2023, 7:32 PM

