Citing Extravagant Measures to Avoid Paying Judgment, Court ...

A federal judge ruled that two defendants must turn over their financial records to the plaintiff on a monthly basis after years of attempting to avoid paying a $1.28 million judgment in a copyright infringement case. In a March 20 opinion, U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett of the District of Maryland denied objections lodged by defendants SCH Enterprises and Mark T. Pappas to a magistrate judge's Feb. 9, 2022, order granting plaintiff Victor Stanley Inc.'s motion to compel.

Maryland

March 23, 2023, 5:30 PM

