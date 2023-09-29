Citing Conflicts as Merger Looms, Former SDNY Judge Leaves S...

News From Law.com

While Stroock & Stroock & Lavan plots a potential merger with Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, a former New York federal judge of 22 years isn't hanging around to find out how the tie-up might affect her practice. Boies Schiller Flexner announced the hiring of former U.S. District Court Judge Shira Scheindlin on Friday morning, who arrives at the firm's New York office after seven years at Stroock. President Bill Clinton appointed Scheindlin to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in 1994, where she served until 2016.

September 29, 2023, 6:00 AM

