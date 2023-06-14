Citing Anti-SLAPP Statute, Appeals Court Awards Adam Leitman...

News From Law.com

Well-known New York real estate lawyer Adam Leitman Bailey on Tuesday claimed another victory in a headline-grabbing landlord-"holdover" tenant fight that has involved multiple $25 million lawsuits brought in state court. The Appellate Division, First Department ruled that based on the state's anti-SLAPP statute, Bailey is due attorneys fees and costs in the wake of him being sued personally by a real-estate developer that claimed he'd waged a "malicious media campaign" aimed at "shaking down" the developer.

