New Suit - Employment

Citibank filed a lawsuit against former employee Carlos Adrian Mosquera on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Shutts & Bowen, seeks to confirm an arbitration award requiring the defendant to refund a severance payment based on his commencement of a lawsuit against Citibank after his termination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20346, Citibank N.A. v. Mosquera.