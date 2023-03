New Suit

Citibank sued Miriam Friedman and Shulem Friedman Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The court case, brought by Akerman, accuses the defendants of fraudulently opening nine credit card accounts and charging more than $1,738,035 across the accounts with no intent to pay off the charges. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02420, Citibank, N.A. v. Friedman et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 29, 2023, 4:10 PM

