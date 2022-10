New Suit - Contract

Citibank sued Aralpa Holdings and Rodrigo Lebois Mateos Monday in New York Southern District Court for allegedly defaulting on a $35 million loan. The case was brought by Goodwin Procter. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08842, Citibank, N.A. v. Aralpa Holdings LP et al.