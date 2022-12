New Suit - Trademark

CITGO Petroleum filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit takes aim at DJ’s Market & Deli for allegedly selling motor fuel which infringes the plaintiff's brand and marks. The suit was brought by Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale and Woolf, McClane, Bright, Allen & Carpenter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00435, CITGO Petroleum Corporation v. Shree Hariom Corporation et al.

Energy

December 07, 2022, 6:04 PM