Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McCoy Leavitt Laskey removed a product liability lawsuit against Walmart and DGL Group Ltd. d/b/a Hover-1 to Massachusetts District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by Parenteau & O'Hara on behalf of Citation Insurance, brings subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective Hover-1 scooter. The case is 4:22-cv-40097, Citation Insurance Co. v. DGL Group Ltd.