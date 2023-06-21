Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Susman Godfrey on Tuesday removed a trade secret lawsuit against Portofino Technologies AG, Portofino Technologies USA Inc. and entrepreneur Jean Canzoneri to New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Kaplan Hecker & Fink on behalf of Citadel Management (Europe) II Ltd., Citadel Securities (Europe) Ltd. and other plaintiffs, accuses Portofino founders, who still worked for Citadel Securities at the time, of misappropriating confidential and proprietary information. The suit also pursues claims against Portofino's early investor, Canzoneri, for aiding and abetting in Portofino's misconduct. The case is 1:23-cv-05222, Citadel Securities Americas LLC et al v. Portofino Technologies AG et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 21, 2023, 5:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Citadel Management (Europe) II Limited

Citadel Securities (Europe) Limited

Citadel Securities Americas LLC

Citadel Securities Americas Services LLC

defendants

Jean Canzoneri

John Does 1-10

Portofino Technologies AG

Portofino Technologies USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Susman Godfrey

nature of claim: 896/over an arbitration judgment