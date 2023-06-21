Lawyers at Susman Godfrey on Tuesday removed a trade secret lawsuit against Portofino Technologies AG, Portofino Technologies USA Inc. and entrepreneur Jean Canzoneri to New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Kaplan Hecker & Fink on behalf of Citadel Management (Europe) II Ltd., Citadel Securities (Europe) Ltd. and other plaintiffs, accuses Portofino founders, who still worked for Citadel Securities at the time, of misappropriating confidential and proprietary information. The suit also pursues claims against Portofino's early investor, Canzoneri, for aiding and abetting in Portofino's misconduct. The case is 1:23-cv-05222, Citadel Securities Americas LLC et al v. Portofino Technologies AG et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 21, 2023, 5:40 AM