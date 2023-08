News From Law.com

The exodus of talent at Goldman Sachs continues, with two of its top lawyers heading out the door to join billionaire investor Ken Griffin's investment empire. David Rusoff, who spent more than two decades at Goldman, has joined Griffin's market-making firm Citadel Securities as chief legal officer. Deputy general counsel David Thomas is leaving to lead the trading and markets legal and compliance teams for Griffin's hedge fund Citadel.

