Ciscos Top Lawyer Earned More Than $13M in First Full Year |...

According to a proxy filing this week, tech titan Cisco paid chief legal officer Deborah "Dev" Stahlkopf $13.3 million in the fiscal year that ended July 30. She received $675,000 in salary, $876,700 in non-equity incentive compensation, a $2.2 million cash bonus and $9.5 million in stock awards. Her cash haul was driven up by her special $2.2 new-hire bonus, which was partly aimed offsetting compensation she forfeited when she resigned as general counsel of Microsoft, that company's No. 2 legal post, and jumped to Cisco in June 2021.

Technology

October 21, 2022, 8:22 AM