Cisco Systems chief legal officer Dev Stahlkopf to see her compensation decline 22% to a still-hefty $10.2 million in the fiscal year that ended July 29. Stahlkopf received a $2.2 million signing bonus when she joined the San Jose, California-based computer networking company in August 2021. She joined from Microsoft, where she worked 14 years, serving the last three as general counsel.

October 19, 2023, 1:20 PM

