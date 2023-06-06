New Suit - Consumer Class Action

GSK Consumer Health Inc. was slapped with a consumer class action Monday in New York Western District Court in connection with the marketing and sale of its co-packaged over-the-counter TheraFlu and Emergen-C branded dietary supplements. The court case, brought by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the packaging is misleading as consumers will expect the Emergen-C brand to be comparably effective in treating cold and flu symptoms. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00491, Cirrito v. Gsk Consumer Health, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 06, 2023, 7:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Susan Cirrito

Sheehan & Associates, P.C.

defendants

Gsk Consumer Health, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct