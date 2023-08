News From Law.com

With the second Johnson & Johnson talc bankruptcy dismissed, plaintiffs' lawyers are gearing up for trials across the country. In the talc multidistrict litigation in New Jersey, lead lawyers proposed consolidated trials in a letter to U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp, but Johnson & Johnson, which lost a $4.7 billion talc verdict in 2018 involving 22 women, has opposed the plan. Shipp has scheduled a Sept. 6 hearing.

