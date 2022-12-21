Circuit Splits to Watch in 2023 | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

The New Year will bring new legal issues for potential Supreme Court review. Cy pres awards and arbitration for delivery drivers are among the key areas being watched after rulings involving those issues deepened existing circuit splits over the past year. While not a definitive indicator, circuit splits can be a factor in whether the justices take up a specific case. The disagreements between the courts could have real-world impacts, from affecting the content we see on social media to allowing disparate sentences.

Internet & Social Media

December 21, 2022, 1:17 PM