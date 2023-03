Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against First Brands Group f/k/a TRICO Group, ASC Industries and other defendants to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for shipping services, was filed by Helmreich Law on behalf of Circle Logistics. The case is 1:23-cv-00104, Circle Logistics Inc. v. First Brands Group LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 10, 2023, 6:27 PM