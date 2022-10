New Suit - Contract

Fennemore Doling Aaron filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Circle K Stores. The complaint targets JM Oil Co. and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07816, Circle K Stores Inc. v. Marcos et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 26, 2022, 8:10 PM