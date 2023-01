New Suit - Patent

Attorneys at Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor removed a patent infringement lawsuit VMware, a software company owned by Dell Technologies, Friday to Delaware District Court. The suit, which asserts two patents related to a method performed by a processor in a computing system, was filed by Morris James LLP and Reichman Jorgensen LLP on behalf of Cirba Inc. The case is 1:23-cv-00015, Cirba Inc. v. VMware, Inc.