New Suit - Employment

UnitedHealth Group was sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Ramage Lykos LLC on behalf of a former nurse who contends that he was paid at lesser rates than his female counterparts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01216, Cipriano v. Unitedhealth Group Incorporated.

Health Care

July 05, 2023, 10:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Anthony M. Cipriano

Plaintiffs

Ramage Lykos, LLC

defendants

Unitedhealth Group Incorporated

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination