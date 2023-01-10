New Suit - Contract

Cipriani & Werner sued Aurobindo Pharma (APL) Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over breach-of-contract claims. The suit seeks to recover more than $3.8 million in unpaid legal fees and reimbursement of expenses incurred in a multidistrict litigation arising from APL's recall of its high blood pressure medication valsartan. The complaint also seeks punitive damages and attorney’s fees for APL fraudulently inducing the plaintiff into paying for more than $1.5 million in contract attorney expenses on APL’s behalf. Cipriani & Werner is also represented by Covington & Burling. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00095, Cipriani & Werner, P.C. v. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Legal Services

January 10, 2023, 10:53 AM