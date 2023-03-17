Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Burns White on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against private prison operator GEO Group and Officer Karim Clement to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Daniel A. Pallen on behalf of the estate of Francis Dell'Orefice Jr., who hung himself at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Thornton, Pennsylvania. According to the suit, Clement and other staff ignored signs of suicidal ideation, such as prior mental health records and a covered cell window. The case is 2:23-cv-01060, Cipolloni v. GEO Group Inc. et al.

Real Estate

March 17, 2023, 4:36 PM

Plaintiffs

June Cipolloni

Plaintiffs

The Law Offices Of Daniel A Pallen PLLC

defendants

GEO Group, Inc.

John [1-100] Does

Kareem Clement

defendant counsels

Burns White

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation