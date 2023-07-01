Crowell & Moring filed a lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of CipherBlade LLC, a provider of cryptocurrency investigation and recovery services. The complaint accuses several individuals and corporate defendants of carrying out an unlawful scheme to take control of CipherBlade assets, including its trademark, corporate trade secrets and business contacts. The suit claims that the scheme was carried out by individuals hired to manage the business while CipherBlade's owner volunteered in Ukraine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05671, CipherBlade, LLC, a Pennsylvania Limited Liability Corporation et al v. CipherBlade, LLC, an Alaska Limited Liability Corporation, et al.
Cryptocurrency
July 01, 2023, 7:09 PM