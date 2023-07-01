New Suit - Business Tort

Crowell & Moring filed a lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of CipherBlade LLC, a provider of cryptocurrency investigation and recovery services. The complaint accuses several individuals and corporate defendants of carrying out an unlawful scheme to take control of CipherBlade assets, including its trademark, corporate trade secrets and business contacts. The suit claims that the scheme was carried out by individuals hired to manage the business while CipherBlade's owner volunteered in Ukraine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05671, CipherBlade, LLC, a Pennsylvania Limited Liability Corporation et al v. CipherBlade, LLC, an Alaska Limited Liability Corporation, et al.

Cryptocurrency

July 01, 2023, 7:09 PM

Plaintiffs

CipherBlade, LLC, a Pennsylvania Limited Liability Corporation

CipherBlade, Ltd., a United Kingdom limited company

Plaintiffs

Crowell & Moring

defendants

CipherBlade APAC PTE Ltd, a Singapore limited company

CipherBlade, LLC, an Alaska Limited Liability Corporation,

Green Stone Business Advisory Fz LLC

Inquisita Solutions Ltd.

Ioana Vidrasan

Jorn Henrik Bernhard Janssen

Jussi Aittola

Justin Maile

Manuel Kriz

Michael Krause

Omega3Zone Global Ltd

Paul Marnitz

Sergio Garcia

nature of claim: 880/