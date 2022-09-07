Cineworld Chapter 11 Furthers Kirkland-Jackson Walker Allian...

News From Law.com

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy of British movie theater conglomerate Cineworld is one of the most-anticipated restructurings of 2022 due to the company's $5 billion debt load and current market value of $66 million. Already, it's set to shake out like many of the largest bankruptcies in recent years. In other words, Wednesday's petition arrived in the Southern District of Texas in front of Judge Marvin Isgur with Kirkland & Ellis acting as general bankruptcy counsel alongside co-counsel Jackson Walker.

Legal Services

September 07, 2022, 3:11 PM