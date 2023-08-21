Who Got The Work

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough partner Jahmy Graham has entered an appearance for Volkswagen, the German automaker, in a pending breach-of-warranty class action. The complaint was filed July 5 in California Central District Court by the Law Office of Robert Starr on behalf of Californian Volkswagen owners who claim that warranty coverage had been wrongfully denied due to Volkswagen failing to extend the duration of warranty for each day the vehicles were out-of-service for repairs which were allegedly covered under a Volkswagen warranty. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fred W. Slaughter, is 8:23-cv-01197, Cindy Belliveau v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

Automotive

August 21, 2023, 10:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Cindy Belliveau

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Robert Starr Apc

Law Offices Of Robert Starr Apc

defendants

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

Volkswagen Group Of America, Inc.,

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct