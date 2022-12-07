Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Warner Norcross & Judd and K & L Gates on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Chromalox Inc., Marley Engineered Products LLC and Omega Electric & Sign Company Inc. to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint arises from property damage claims resulting from a fire started by an allegedly defective heater manufactured and sold by the defendants. The court action was filed by David M. Kramer PLLC on behalf of Cincinnati Insurance Company. The case is 1:22-cv-12964, Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Omega Electric & Sign Company, Inc. et al.

Insurance

December 07, 2022, 5:12 PM