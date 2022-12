Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Warner Norcross & Judd on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Omega Electric & Sign Co. and other defendants to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims of fire damage from an allegedly deflective heater, was filed by David M. Kramer PLLC on behalf of Cincinnati Insurance. The case is 2:22-cv-12964, Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Omega Electric & Sign Company, Inc. et al.

Insurance

December 07, 2022, 3:31 PM