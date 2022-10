Removed To Federal Court

Old Dominion Freight Line and FreightQuote.com removed an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday to Iowa Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Abbott Osborn Jacobs PLC on behalf of Cincinnati Financial, arises from claims of damaged cargo. The defendants are represented by Betty Neuman & McMahon and Lewis, Webster, VanWinkle & Knoshaug. The case is 4:22-cv-00365, Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. et al.

Insurance

October 25, 2022, 5:10 PM