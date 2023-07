Removed To Federal Court

Walker Wilcox Matousek removed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Ace American Insurance to Illinois Northern District Court on Thursday. The suit, filed by in-house counsel at Cincinnati Insurance, concerns underlying claims of a spinal cord injury on a construction site. The case is 1:23-cv-04536, Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Ace American Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 13, 2023, 3:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Cincinnati Insurance Company

defendants

Ace American Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute