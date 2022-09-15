New Suit

The Cincinnati Insurance Company sued Collins Murphy, Alexandra Chappell Arnette and other defendants Tuesday in South Carolina District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Rogers Townsend LLC, seeks a declaratory judgment that Cincinnati Insurance has no duty to defend or indemnify Murphy for an underlying invasion of privacy action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-03080, Cincinnati Insurance Company, The v. Murphy et al.

Insurance

September 15, 2022, 4:44 AM