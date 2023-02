New Suit

Cincinnati Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in South Carolina District Court. The court action, filed by Rogers Townsend LLC, names Marriott Resorts and other claimants in connection with underlying litigation alleging construction defects. The case is 4:23-cv-00658, Cincinnati Insurance Company, The v. Cpp Enterprises et al.

Insurance

February 16, 2023, 3:40 PM