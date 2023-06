New Suit

Aces Lounge d/b/a Foutch's Pub was hit with a negligence lawsuit on Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by David M. Kramer PLLC and the Law Office of Robert A. Stutman on behalf of Cincinnati Insurance, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a trash can fire. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11419, Cincinnati Insurance Co. v. Aces Lounge LLC.

June 14, 2023, 5:55 PM

Cincinnati Insurance Company, The

David M. Kramer, PLLC

Aces Lounge, LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct