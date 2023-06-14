New Suit

The Cincinnati Insurance Co. and West Point Plaza sued Foutch's Pub in Michigan Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The lawsuit, pertaining to business interruption claims stemming from an alleged fire that started in the defendant's trashcan around June 2021, was filed by David M. Kramer PLLC and the Law Office of Robert A. Stutman. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-11419, Cincinnati Insurance Company, The v. Aces Lounge LLC.

Insurance

June 14, 2023, 3:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Cincinnati Insurance Company, The

Plaintiffs

David M. Kramer, PLLC

defendants

Aces Lounge, LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct