Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Law Offices of Greig Kennedy Seifert & Fitzgibbons on Thursday removed a negligence lawsuit against Christopher Mullen, Ben Davis and Jarrod Schumacher to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Robert A. Stutman and the Law Offices of Karl J. Weyand Jr. on behalf of Cincinnati Insurance and MCP Development LLC, brings subrogation claims over water damage caused by an overflowing bathtub at a DoubleTree Hotel. The case is 2:22-cv-12801, Cincinnati Insurance Co. et al. v. Mullen et al.

Insurance

November 17, 2022, 6:07 PM