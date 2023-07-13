New Suit -

Kansas State University and Forrest L. Geist were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in Kansas District Court. The suit, brought by Litchfield Cavo on behalf of Cincinnati Insurance, seeks a declaration that Cincinnati has no duty to defend or indemnify KSU in an underlying IP infringement lawsuit filed by Geist. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-01139, Cincinnati Insurance Co. v. Kansas State University Foundation et al.

July 13, 2023, 7:09 PM

