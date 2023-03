News From Law.com

E-discovery services and contract analytics provider Cimplifi announced the expansion of its contract analytics and life cycle management (CALM) practice with the launch of CI Contract, an artificial intelligence-powered contract analytics and review service, on Wednesday. The announcement comes about a year after the company's rebranding—formerly named Compliance—after it expanded beyond its e-discovery offerings and entered the CALM market in 2021.

March 15, 2023, 8:01 AM