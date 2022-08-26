Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Liskow & Lewis on Friday removed a shareholder lawsuit against the debt financiers of Iron Horse Tools LLC, a manufacturer of equipment for the oil and gas industry, to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP on behalf of CLO&E LLC and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of breaching their fiduciary duties to the plaintiffs by blocking an attempt to acquire additional capital for IHT and refinance IHT’s existing debt. The defendants are also represented by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and Haynes and Boone. The case is 2:22-cv-00202, Cimarron Drilling Technologies, L.L.C. et al v. Stonehenge Capital Fund Texas, LP et al.

Energy

August 26, 2022, 1:59 PM