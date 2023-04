New Suit - Class Action

Subaru of America was hit with a product liability class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Ahdoot & Wolfson, arises from various Subaru models produced between 2019-2023 with Starlink 'infotainment' systems, which the class alleges are defective and prone to intermittent failure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01897, Cilluffo et al v. Subaru Of America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

April 04, 2023, 5:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Carl Jean-Louis

Jeffrey Quarles

Marco Cilluffo

Pamela Doze

Plaintiffs

Ahdoot & Wolfson

defendants

Subaru Corporation

Subaru Of America, Inc.

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims