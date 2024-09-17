Cignas Express Scripts Sues Federal Trade Commission | Law.c...

News From Law.com

Cigna subsidiary Express Scripts Inc. claimed the Federal Trade Commission's July interim report—which claims middleman have driven up prescription drugs costs and exacerbated independent pharmacies—is false and misleading. In the Eastern District of Missouri, Express Scripts filed a lawsuit against the FTC and Lina M. Khan, the chair of the FTC, demanding declaratory and injunctive relief to vacate and remove the report. Express Scripts maintains in the complaint that the report is "unfair, biased, erroneous and defamatory."

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 17, 2024, 4:38 PM