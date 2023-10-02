Cigna to Pay $172 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegat...

News From Law.com

Connecticut-based The Cigna Group agreed to pay $172 million to resolve allegations it submitted and failed to withdraw inaccurate and false diagnosis codes for its Medicare Advantage Plan enrollees so payments from Medicare would increase. The Medicare Advantage Plan Program allows beneficiaries to opt for covered benefits through private insurance plans, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services pays for the plans a fixed monthly income for each beneficiary.

Insurance

October 02, 2023, 4:47 PM

nature of claim: /