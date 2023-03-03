Cigna Hit With Class Action for Allegedly Overcharging Clien...

News From Law.com

Attorneys at Motley Rice and Izard Kindall & Raabe filed an Employee Retirement income Security Act of 1974 class action against Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co. in Connecticut District Court, alleging the insurer is overcharging for medical services. Arizona citizen Aubrey Srednicki, the named plaintiff, has a healthcare plan that claims Cigna negotiates lower rates with in-network providers to help those insured with Cigna to save money, the complaint said.

March 03, 2023, 2:23 PM