New Suit - Trade Secrets

CVS Health and a former senior executive for Cigna were slapped with a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Husch Blackwell on behalf of Cigna, which targets Amy Bricker for allegedly breaching her employment agreement by accepting a position with CVS, a role which Cigna argues will require her to disclose confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00093, Cigna Corporation v. Bricker et al.