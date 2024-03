News From Law.com

Cigna was hit with a consumer class action after its algorithm to evaluate medical claims allegedly automatically denied more than 300,000 requests without review. The plaintiff, Nevada resident Andrew Sachs, brought the action against Cigna Corp. and Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co. in Connecticut federal court on March 11.

