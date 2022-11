Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Banker Lopez Gassler on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Steven J. Litvack on behalf of Dahuramac Cidoine. The case is 0:22-cv-62155, Cidoine v. Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

November 18, 2022, 3:21 PM