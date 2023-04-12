New Suit - Trademark

Foley & Lardner filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Utah District Court on behalf of Cicero Group LP and Cicero Research LLC, providers of research and consulting services. The complaint takes aim at Texas-based political groups Cicero Action and Cicero Research for allegedly using the trademarked Cicero name without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00240, Cicero Group, LP et al v. Cicero Action et al.

Business Services

April 12, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Cicero Group, LP

Cicero Research, LLC

Foley & Lardner

defendants

Cicero Action

Cicero Research

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims