New Suit - Employment

Raytheon Technologies was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Saturday in Florida Middle District Court. The court action was brought by attorneys Nancy Knox Bierman and Jennifer M. Vasquez on on behalf of an ex-worker who claims she was wrongfully denied a religious exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00315, Ciavardone v. Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

Aerospace & Defense

May 08, 2023, 9:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Laurellyn Ciavardone

Plaintiffs

Campbell Trohn Tamayo & Aranda PA

defendants

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act