Who Got The Work

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart shareholder Donald Campbell Bulea has entered an appearance for General Motors in a pending disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed July 26 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Marko Law on behalf of a former employee who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for taking FMLA leave for depression. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy, is 5:23-cv-11805, Ciaramitaro v. General Motors LLC.

Automotive

September 11, 2023, 8:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Kristina Ciaramitaro

Plaintiffs

Marko Law

defendants

General Motors LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act