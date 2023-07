New Suit - Employment

General Motors was sued Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The lawsuit was brought by Marko Law on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after taking a medical leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11805, Ciaramitaro v. General Motors LLC.

Automotive

July 26, 2023, 4:21 PM

