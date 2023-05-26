New Suit - Trademark

Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of meat products manufacturer Ciabo Meat Products Inc. The suit pursues claims against Del Caribe Meat Inc. and Super Vega Cheeses Inc. for the ongoing use of the 'Industria V' and 'Induerd' marks which the plaintiff contends is confusingly similar to its 'Induveca' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04388, Ciabo Meat Products, Inc. v. Del Caribe Meat, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 26, 2023, 4:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Ciabo Meat Products, Inc.

Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks

defendants

Del Caribe Meat, Inc.

Super Vega Cheeses, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims